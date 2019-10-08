|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis W. (Frank) Baker.
Francis (Frank) Watson, born January 27, 1930, in High Prairie, Alberta, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2019. Predeceased by his ex-wife, Mary; and brothers, Phil and Bill. Survived by his sister, Barb; children, Cheryl, Chris, Mike (Trudy), Ken (Shelley), Casey (Rosemarie), and Darcy (Chrystal); grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Azalya, Dakota, Lexie, Ryan, Serena, William, Brittney, James, and Jasmin. In his final years, Frank enjoyed working in his massive garden, golfing, and fishing. No services by request. Donations gratefully accepted in his name to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|