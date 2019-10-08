Francis W. (Frank) Baker (January 27, 1930 - October 04, 2019)
Francis (Frank) Watson, born January 27, 1930, in High Prairie, Alberta, passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2019. Predeceased by his ex-wife, Mary; and brothers, Phil and Bill. Survived by his sister, Barb; children, Cheryl, Chris, Mike (Trudy), Ken (Shelley), Casey (Rosemarie), and Darcy (Chrystal); grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Azalya, Dakota, Lexie, Ryan, Serena, William, Brittney, James, and Jasmin. In his final years, Frank enjoyed working in his massive garden, golfing, and fishing. No services by request. Donations gratefully accepted in his name to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.
