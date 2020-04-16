Fred Peter Belado June 14, 1942 - April 5th, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member and friend Fred Belado. Fred was born and raised in Prince George. Fred worked throughout northern BC and Canada as a Master Electrician. In the latter part of his career Fred worked for Lakewood Electric as an electrical supervisor and estimator. While working for Lakewood he spent many years at Canfor Pulp & Paper Mills, belonging to IBEW Local 2203. Fred was predeceased by his father Peter and mother Minnie, brothers John, Joe, Bill, Jim and sister Nena Hogh. He is survived by his son Alan Belado of Vancouver, daughter Tanya Lowe (Shawn) of Prince George, the mother of his children Betty Belado, grandchildren Ariel Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Nicolas Belado, Kali Belado, sisters Zena (Derek) Francis, Mary (David) Honeyman, numerous nephews, nieces, and sisters in-law Alice Belado & Diane Belado. There will be a grave site service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. He will be greatly missed and warmly remembered.





