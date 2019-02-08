Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Franklyn Joseph Leeson November 30, 1929- February 5, 2019 --------89 Years-------- It is with heavy hearts the family of Frank Leeson announces his passing. His heart was tired and broken from the loss of his beloved wife Jean Leeson of 57 years on November 2, 2018. Frank is survived by daughters, Carla (Warren) Power & Heather Moffat, grand children, Frankie McMillan, Megan (Cody) Teichroeb, Ryan Moffat, and sister, Donalda Knox. Predeceased by wife, Jean Irene Leeson, grand-daughter, Brittany McMillan, son-in-law, Blain McMillan, parents, Harry & Hazel Leeson, brothers, Harry, Alex, Dan, & Melvin Leeson, sisters, Elsie Ward, Ena Love, Evelyn Love, Hazel Larson, Ella Larson, Betty Magoon, in laws, Arthur & Ernestine Hawley. Our dad was an honest and hardworking man. Friends and family were always welcome in his home. He had a great sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to tell a good story or make someone laugh. He lived a wonderful and adventurous life in his early years. He left Saskatchewan riding rail cars with his friend Leo at age 15. He worked on steam powered paddle boats on the Yukon River before making P.G. his forever home in the 1950's. He then worked for La Pas Lumber, Rustads, and Thursday Lumber, before joining Lakeland Mills, where he worked loyally for 27 years until retirement. Frank was known for his abundant garden, growing cabbage, potatoes, and raspberries, which were always shared with friends and family. Frank enjoyed the company of his wild birds and fed them winter and summer, bringing much entertainment through the kitchen window. Every year, moose would find safe haven in his yard, often bringing their calves to eat the Russian Willows off the lawn in early spring. Like us they will also miss our Dad. Love you … until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus Community Hall, 7201 Domano Blvd, Prince George Doors open at 1:30pm, Service at 2:00pm. The family would like to thank the RN's, LPN's, Care Aides, House Keepers, and Social Workers in the Emergency department @ UHNBC, and in particular Dr. Da Costa & family physician Dr. El Gendi; for their dedication and loving care given to Dad. Lastly, the family would like to extend a large thank you to all of Dads fantastic neighbors and friends who helped him and kept him company during these last few months.





