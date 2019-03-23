Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Goudy. View Sign

GOUDY - Frederick Gerald (Fred) passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on March 8, 2019 with family by his side. Born July 6th, 1927 in Saskatoon, SK, Fred was the loving husband of Connie Goudy for 58 years, who is waiting to see him again; a wonderful father to his two sons Grant (Denise) and Glen (Leah); and, took special pride and joy in his four grandchildren, Devon, Victoria, Courtni (Sunil) and Dalton, and his great-granddaughter, Emersyn. Fred was predeceased by his parents and his sister Shirley, and is survived by his brothers Gordon and Bill. Fred spent most of his first 30 years in Vancouver, where he graduated from Burnaby South High School and earned a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of British Columbia. On a truly blessed day in the 1940s, Fred met Constance Olive Hughes, and the two were eventually married on October 12, 1951. They moved to Prince George in 1959 where both of their sons were born, and Fred kept busy operating Monarch Pharmacy and being one of the very early members of the Prince George Golf Club. After spending 28 years in Prince George, Fred and Connie retired to Victoria in 1987 where Fred worked part time for a few years, while continuing to be a very active member of the local golfing community. The two of them enjoyed many vacations to numerous sun destinations, but loved Hawaii above all, and made innumerable trips to Oahu, and maintained several dear friendships with those that they met there. There will not be a memorial service, but instead will be an open house after a quiet interment, later in the spring. In lieu of flowers we ask that any donations be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association in Fred's name.





