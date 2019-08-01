Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabrielle Hamelin. View Sign Obituary

Gabrielle Gloria (LeBlanc) Hamelin Born in Waterville Maine, USA March 21, 1923 On the morning of July 26, 2019 the gates of Heaven opened for Gabrielle Hamelin, 96 years old, of Prince George, B.C. She was predeceased by loving husband Joseph in 2009; parents Michel and Maria; three sisters and one brother. She leaves behind siblings, Gerard Leblanc, Yvonne (Louis Desrosier), Lucien Leblanc, and Mathias LeBlanc (Lorrie) and sister-in-law Betty (Norman Perry). Also left to cherish Mom's memory are Her four daughters Irene (John Krause ), Cecile (Morrie Archibald), Annette (Robert Davey), and Denise (Perry Gill); Ten Grandchildren and Thirteen Great Grand-children; and many more relatives and friends. Visitation to be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 @ 1-1:45 p.m with Mass to follow immediately @ 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 1088 Gillette Street, Prince George, B.C. Arrangements entrusted to Grace Memorial Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd. (Vanderhoof, B.C.) 96 years wasn't enough time Mom. We will miss you, till we meet again, rest in peace. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to charity of your choice. MAY YOU DANCE WITH DAD FOREVER MOM





