ST. AMAND, Gabrielle ST. AMAND; Gabrielle, born in St. Denis, Sask., July 30, 1925, died very peacefully in her own home, the early morning hours of June 7,2020. Survived by her children, Isabelle (John) Moses, Lionel (Lynn) St. Amand, Valerie Haas and Carmen (Terry) Coltman, her grandchildren; Monique Hargreaves, Francine (Daniel) Turner, Mark (Aryanne) Moses, Kyle and Greg St. Amand, Cory and Andrea Coltman, her great grandchildren; Alexis and Dyson Hargreaves, Isabelle Moses, Preston, Reese, Malakai and Avia Turner. Our precious little mom was the 2nd youngest of 21 siblings, predeceased by her beloved husband, Roland, and every one of her siblings. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday, July 30, 2020. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will take place August 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception (Cathedral Ave.), which mom loved and attended mass faithfully since 1965, when the church was then called the Domano Chapel. Mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Chris Lynch and Fr. Pier Pandolfo. Mom was a resident of the Simon Fraser Lodge from Aug. 2, 2019 to June 2, 2020. She always wanted to end her days at home and when it became clear that her time had come, we removed her from the Lodge and brought her home to be with family. Her life was all about her faith, her family, food and music. In honouring mom, we have considered the multitude of relatives and friends. We are acutely aware of the implications of COVID and in keeping with COVID restrictions, we will utilize the entire property that Immaculate Conception Church sits on. Immediate family and the eldest relatives and those needing assistance will be welcomed in the church(50 people) and hall (50 people). Tents will be set up in the school grounds where social distancing can be maintained and where, as many people who would like to attend can do so safely. By Aug. 9, 2020 we are hopeful that many restrictions will be lifted. Either way, social distancing etc., can be accommodated. Mom's favourite day of the week was Sunday and every day while at the Simon she would ask, "Is it Sunday today?". Thus, we have chosen a Sunday to honour her. We ask only that you bring a lawn chair, your mask, your appetite and your voices. Again, mom loved her church. The St. Amand family, along with other parishioners, were instrumental in building ICC and in mom's memory, rather than send flowers, she would have wanted donations to her church, so we will pass the collection at her mass. Another notice will be placed in the Citizen and on facebook closer to the date of her celebration. Thank you to every single staff member at the Simon Fraser who cared for and loved our beloved little mom, Gabrielle. Most of all, thank you to Dr. Steven Chang, mom's favourite doctor of all time.







