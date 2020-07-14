1/1
Gabrielle St. Amand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabrielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
This announcement is the final one prior to our mom's service August 9, 2020. Originally, we were hoping to accommodate a larger number of people, and truly celebrate her life…BUT with COVID, wisdom must prevail, and therefore, we will not have tents on the church grounds. We are only able to accommodate 50 people in the church and 50 people in the hall according to the Public Health orders. Therefore, we have made a list and invited people. Our sincere apologies to everyone who would have liked to attend, and now will not be able to do so, relatives included.
The service will be live-streamed on the net for anyone who cannot attend in person. Anyone can watch the service from home or anywhere, on a computer, phone or tablet. Details of the live stream service will be listed on the website for the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Prince George, BC.
Again, the service will be held August 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cathedral Ave. In lieu of flowers and in mom's memory, donations to the church are what mom would appreciate. A link where donations can be given will be provided on the website. Those attending the service, please bring your own mask and those invited to the gathering following the mass, please bring your lawn chair.

Mom loved you all and so do we.

Thank you for your understanding, your love, prayers and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved