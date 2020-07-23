Gabrielle ST. AMAND

ST. AMAND; Gabrielle This announcement is the final one prior to our mom's service August 9, 2020. Originally, we were hoping to accommodate a larger number of people, and truly celebrate her life…BUT with COVID, wisdom must prevail, and therefore, we will not have tents on the church grounds. We are only able to accommodate 50 people in the church and 50 people in the hall according to the Public Health orders. Therefore, we have made a list and invited people. Our sincere apologies to everyone who would have liked to attend, and now will not be able to do so, relatives included. The service will be live-streamed on the net for anyone who cannot attend in person. Anyone can watch the service from home or anywhere, on a computer, phone or tablet. Details of the live stream service will be listed on the website for the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Prince George, BC. Again, the service will be held August 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Cathedral Ave. In lieu of flowers and in mom's memory, donations to the church are what mom would appreciate. A link where donations can be given will be provided on the website. Those attending the service, please bring your own mask and those invited to the gathering following the mass, please bring your lawn chair. Mom loved you all and so do we. Thank you for your understanding, your love, prayers and support.







