It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gail Maxwell, on May 16th, 2019 at Prince George Hospice House. Gail was born October 1st, 1946, in Prince George, BC, where she lived and worked happily for her 72 years. After graduating from Prince George Senior Secondary, Gail attended business college in Vancouver. She was a master at shorthand, a lost art today. Gail worked for various Prince George businesses, completing her career with CNR. Gail had a wonderful smile and sense of humour. She was very social and loved to visit and chat with everyone she encountered, interested in everyone's story. Gail was predeceased by her parents, Larry Maxwell and Leslie Kinloch, and sister Allyson Westlund (Wayne). Gail is survived by sisters Carla Skelton (Jim) and Lorene Maxwell; nephews Christopher Westlund (Alison), Jamie Skelton and Matthew Barber; niece Heather Skelton (Mike); great-niece Nora, and great-nephews Max, Oli and Alexander. In keeping with Gail's wishes, there will be no service. We would like to express our deep gratitude to Dr. Reddy, and all the staff at Prince George Hospice House, who took such good care of Gail.





