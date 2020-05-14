Porter, Gail Elaine August 20, 1946 Passed away May 3rd 2020 Born the only child of Elsie (Miller) and Albert Bell Porter, in Prince George. She grew up as one of the true, original Baby Boomers (1945-1952) and enjoyed a wonderful childhood where everyone knew everyone from 3rd Ave. through to 13th, Vancouver to Edmonton St. and through all the Crescents. Her grandfather built the National Hotel so the roots go far back. Gail remembered the wooden sidewalks and the evening curfew, the skating arena with Harry Thacker tying her skates and the music. So many memories she fondly re-visited over the years. She enjoyed keeping in touch with many childhood friends and school chums. Gail will be remembered for her love of animals, birds, flowers and all of nature, her sense of humour and straight forward outlook on life. She is survived by her husband Gary (Boots) Boothroyd. No service by request.







