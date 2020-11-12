Gary Joseph Cornelius Callewaert July 13, 1962 - October 29, 2020 "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." - Winnie the Pooh It is with great sorrow that the family of Gary Callewaert announces his passing on October 29, 2020. Gary was born July 13, 1962 in Dryden, Ontario to Jeanine and Raoul Callewaert, along with his three brothers, Leon, Paul, Jules, and sister Rose. He moved to Mackenzie, BC in 1986 and has called Macktown home ever since. Gary is survived by his mother Jeanine, his brothers; Paul (Barb et al.), and Jules (Debbie et al.), the children (et al.) from his late brother Leon, and his children; Kelsey, Erika (Ty), Jaydin, and Wyatt. A virtual funeral service will be held on November 10, 2020 at 2pm. The virtual link can be found on Facebook on the Gary Callewaert Memorial Page that the family has set up. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Gary Callewaert. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time. ~ Dad, we will keep you in our hearts forever. ~ Love you, always







