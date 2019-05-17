Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Samis. View Sign Obituary

Gary Vincent Samis ; The Commish; Sammy; 67 years old, Prince George, BC Gary Vincent Samis was born on March 1, 1952 at St. Vincent Hospital in Vancouver, BC. He passed away peacefully at St. Paul's hospital in Vancouver, BC on May 13, 2019. Gary was the eldest son to predeceased parents, Lorraine and George Samis. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Theresa of 44 years of marriage, children Allison (Paul) and Ryan (Leah) and six beautiful grandchildren Jake, Thomas, Charlotte, Cora Lee, Geneva and Lincoln. Also survived by his brother Verne and twin sisters, Maureen (Clark) and Marilyn (Frank) and numerous nephews and nieces; Aunt Jocelyn and Uncle Bob and cousins; all of whom loved him dearly, including his little pup "second Chance". Gary worked with Petro-Canada/Suncor for over 30 years with commitment and dedication. After he retired, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of working with a WHL team by becoming the Corporate Sales Manager for the Prince George Cougars. He also commenced the Prince George Cougars Alumni Hospital Charity Golf Tournament, raising funds for The Spirit of the North HealthCare Foundation. He was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish, serving on both the parish and finance councils. Prayer vigil will be held at Immaculate Conception on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial and reception to follow. The family would like to extend a thank you to the excellent care and dedication of the staff at the University Hospital of Northern BC and St. Paul's, allowing his family to properly say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation. God grant me the serenity To accept the things I cannot change, The courage to change the things I can and the Wisdom to know the difference.





