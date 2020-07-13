GARY RALPH THURIER



5 May, 1942 - 8 July, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Thurier announces his peaceful passing at Prince George Hospice House at the age of 78.

Gary will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Nancy. He also leaves to mourn his children, Gordon Dolbec (Keri) of Cowichan Bay and Tricia Russell of Kelowna, as well as Nancy's children, Wayne Lehouillier, Lisa Lehouillier and Richard Lehouillier of Prince George. Gary will also be missed by his lifelong sidekicks, his brother Darrol (Lisa) in Wentworth, NS, and Darryl Smith (Bev) in Prince George. He cared deeply for his beloved grandchildren, Riley Russell (Dylan Brebner), Brianna Russell, Cooper Russell, Joslin Dolbec (Cashton McGillivray) and Rae Keown. He is also survived by two adorable great-grandchildren, Maeson and Dillon. Gary was predeceased by his parents, brother Dana Thurier and sister Karin Elgert.

Born in New Westminster, BC, Gary graduated from North Surrey High School in 1961. He worked for forestry on Vancouver Island for a short time as well as other jobs that come along in a young man's life. He eventually became a locomotive engineer with BC Rail working in Mackenzie and Prince George, ending his career after 34 years. During his years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the cabin at Cluculz Lake (also the RV at Lakeside Resort). As a hobby he built fishing rods, made lures and tied flies. He absolutely loved his years with the Oldtimers Hockey group.

Unfortunately, shortly before retirement Gary was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Fourteen years ago he received a single lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital. We are eternally grateful for the extra years we had to grow old together and appreciate each other even more. The transplant team is phenomenal and we are, of course, forever grateful to the donor for his gift of life. If you have not registered with BC Transplant, it would be a great favour to Gary if you could find it in your heart to do so. The website is www.transplant.bc.ca

Very special thanks to the Transplant Team at VGH, our wonderful Dr Denise McLeod and JoAnne, and the staff of IMU and FMU at UHNBC.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be held in spring of 2021. Flowers are gratefully declined but if you wish to make a memorial tribute these are two of Gary's favorites:



PG COPD Support Group (cannot issue receipts)

c/o 129 - 3500 Pozer Rd

Prince George BC V2K 4X6



Prince George Hospice Society

1506 Ferry Avenue

Prince George BC V2L 5H2



