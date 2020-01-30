Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Witt. View Sign Obituary

Gary Witt September 23, 1939- January 16, 2020 Gary Witt passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Prince George Rotary Hospice House. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marianne, children Michelle (Dave), Colin (Stephanie), Ingrid, grandchildren Amanda, Cole, Jessica and Cameron and numerous siblings, nephews and nieces. Born in Poland but of German descent, Gary came to Canada with his family in 1949, settling in Vernon, BC. He is the second oldest of 7 siblings. He began his carpentry apprenticeship at age 16, working throughout the province for Dezell Construction, Stolberg Mill Construction and NC Contractors, building sawmills and all manner of commercial buildings. In September of 1977 Gary moved his young family to Prince George, where he eventually started his own commercial construction company, Witt Construction Ltd. He was an honest and skilled contractor with a strong work ethic and well respected within the construction community. His buildings still stand in Prince George and throughout the province as testament to his long career. Gary was a fixture at all local ski hills (Purden, Tabor and Powder King) where he shared his love of downhill skiing with friends and family by teaching many people how to ski or improve their technique. He was proud to have been a member of the Canadian Ski Instructor's Alliance for over 50 years. Gary had an equal love for water skiing and barefooting, taking advantage of all the beautiful lakes around PG to indulge in his passion and introducing many friends to the joys of these sports. "Grandpa Witt" was especially thrilled that all 4 of his grandchildren enjoyed both water and snow skiing, often teasing them they had to do both to stay in the family. You couldn't miss his matching truck and boat around town. Gary was also a long-time member of the Prince George Tennis Club and enjoyed cycling and canoeing. If you came over for a visit, you'd hear the sound of shuffling cards and you wouldn't leave without hearing several jokes from Gary. When he wasn't out enjoying his sports or fixing things around the house, he was relaxing in front of the TV watching sports, westerns and having a good nap. At Gary's request there will be no funeral or formal celebration of life. We ask instead that you remember him by taking a ski run, telling a joke or two, having a game of crib or dice or cheering for the Canucks. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his legacy lives on in our hearts and memories. Thank you, Gary, for being the best husband, Dad, Grandfather and friend. We know you are in a place where the water is always flat and the powder is always fresh. We would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Cancer Centre and hospice house for all their fabulous care and compassion. Donations in Gary's name may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House.





