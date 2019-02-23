Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Feddema. View Sign

(Geeltje) Gene Feddema (vanden Brink) --Oma to all who knew and loved her, passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother to her family. She is greatly missed by her children: Bert vanden Brink (Chris), Caroline Parker (Rick) and Jessy vanden Brink as well as her grandchildren: Robert, Kyle, Daniel and Jenny Parker, and Katelynn Alexandria, Ashley-Anne Churchill. She is survived by her sisters Margret Feddema, Lyla Swathwood and brother Cees Feddema as well as family residing in the Netherlands. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.





--Oma to all who knew and loved her, passed away February 17, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother to her family. She is greatly missed by her children: Bert vanden Brink (Chris), Caroline Parker (Rick) and Jessy vanden Brink as well as her grandchildren: Robert, Kyle, Daniel and Jenny Parker, and Katelynn Alexandria, Ashley-Anne Churchill. She is survived by her sisters Margret Feddema, Lyla Swathwood and brother Cees Feddema as well as family residing in the Netherlands. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close