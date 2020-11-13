1/1
George Adolphe Dubuc
1950 - 2020
George Adolphe Dubuc

March 7, 1950 - November 10, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George on November 10, 2020 with his sister and niece by his side. He is survived by his sons, Dean Dubuc and Keith Dubuc as well as sisters, brothers, numerous nieces & nephews and many friends. George will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for hunting, fishing & camping as well as time spent with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to George's good friends, Paul & Paula for everything you have done for George and our family.
No service will be held at this time.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 13, 2020.
