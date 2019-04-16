Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Barlow. View Sign

Barlow, George Dean Jun 30, 1935 - Mar 31, 2019 Dean passed on peacefully, at home with loved one's present. Born in Quesnel, raised in Soda Creek. Starting on the Highways crew in 1957, Dean married his first wife Norma and moved to Quesnel to run the bridge crew until 1965 when he transferred to Prince George to become the bridge supervisor for Northern B.C. They had three sons, predeceased by their daughter Leslie and were divorced. Dean, with his loving partner Maureen Arthurs, continued helping to raise his family. After 35 years with the government, he continued on until recently, as a private contractor and consultant, passing on knowledge to his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters. Alex Fraser, former Minister of Highways, called him "the best bridge man in Western Canada." An innovator in the construction of Acrow-Bailey bridges and an expert in the Howe-Truss wooden bridges, his first bridge was built at Narcosli Creek, circa 1959, and he could tell you with unerring accuracy, the percentage of rot in a bridge timber, simply by swinging a sledgehammer against it. He was respected and admired as an excellent leader with a "firm but fair" work ethic, and a humble willingness to take suggestions from his crew, that inspired loyalty. He was always, an imaginative problem solver. Avid outdoorsman, and expert subsistence hunter and fisherman with several records. An enthusiastic private pilot he bought his first plane in the late sixties…ran a trapline, prospected, ranched, encouraging the challenges of such lifestyle and a profound comfort in nature, which he heartily shared with family and friends… Dean wished not for a funeral, and though quite ill this past year, he maintained a sense of humour, and a strongest will to live. Instead, he maintained constant contact with family, friends, and co-working friends through visits and phone calls. He built something always, and one of his last projects was a hand split rail fence and classic Chilcotin gate with his wife Lois, a long time friend he happily married in 2012. They spent their days in mutually shared activities like gardening and harvesting from the ocean where they lived on Texada Island, consistently loving and helping family members, and community. Dean Barlow is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lois, brother Charles" Bud" (Jeannie), sons, Ross (Elizabeth), Chris, Dallas (Lori), grandchildren Charles, Dean, Levi, Colt, Boon, Adam, Katie, Sydney, Christopher and Thomas, through marriage to Lois, Andrew, Angie, granddaughters-Shelby, Kailah, Brooklyn, Paige, Merin and Andi. He is missed by many other family and friends. Dean was predeceased by his brother Norman (Betty).





Jun 30, 1935 - Mar 31, 2019 Dean passed on peacefully, at home with loved one's present. Born in Quesnel, raised in Soda Creek. Starting on the Highways crew in 1957, Dean married his first wife Norma and moved to Quesnel to run the bridge crew until 1965 when he transferred to Prince George to become the bridge supervisor for Northern B.C. They had three sons, predeceased by their daughter Leslie and were divorced. Dean, with his loving partner Maureen Arthurs, continued helping to raise his family. After 35 years with the government, he continued on until recently, as a private contractor and consultant, passing on knowledge to his sons, grandsons, and granddaughters. Alex Fraser, former Minister of Highways, called him "the best bridge man in Western Canada." An innovator in the construction of Acrow-Bailey bridges and an expert in the Howe-Truss wooden bridges, his first bridge was built at Narcosli Creek, circa 1959, and he could tell you with unerring accuracy, the percentage of rot in a bridge timber, simply by swinging a sledgehammer against it. He was respected and admired as an excellent leader with a "firm but fair" work ethic, and a humble willingness to take suggestions from his crew, that inspired loyalty. He was always, an imaginative problem solver. Avid outdoorsman, and expert subsistence hunter and fisherman with several records. An enthusiastic private pilot he bought his first plane in the late sixties…ran a trapline, prospected, ranched, encouraging the challenges of such lifestyle and a profound comfort in nature, which he heartily shared with family and friends… Dean wished not for a funeral, and though quite ill this past year, he maintained a sense of humour, and a strongest will to live. Instead, he maintained constant contact with family, friends, and co-working friends through visits and phone calls. He built something always, and one of his last projects was a hand split rail fence and classic Chilcotin gate with his wife Lois, a long time friend he happily married in 2012. They spent their days in mutually shared activities like gardening and harvesting from the ocean where they lived on Texada Island, consistently loving and helping family members, and community. Dean Barlow is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lois, brother Charles" Bud" (Jeannie), sons, Ross (Elizabeth), Chris, Dallas (Lori), grandchildren Charles, Dean, Levi, Colt, Boon, Adam, Katie, Sydney, Christopher and Thomas, through marriage to Lois, Andrew, Angie, granddaughters-Shelby, Kailah, Brooklyn, Paige, Merin and Andi. He is missed by many other family and friends. Dean was predeceased by his brother Norman (Betty). Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close