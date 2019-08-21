Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Blanis. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

In Loving Memory of George Kostas Blanis October 26, 1937- August 17, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of George Blanis, aka "George the Barber", on August 17, 2019 in Hospice House with his devoted son by his side. George was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen on February 19, 2010. George is survived by his son Dean (Irina), daughter Lisa (Fred), and his grandchildren Brandon, Connor and Victoria. George's many family and friends in Greece and Canada will deeply miss him. George was born in Diava, Kalambaka, Greece and immigrated to Canada in 1962. He married Helen shortly after and together they built a wonderful life for their family and became integral parts of the Greek community helping to build the Greek Orthodox Church. In 1964 he opened up his own shop - George's Barber Shop - at the Simon Fraser Inn and was cutting hair for 55 years. He was proud that he was the oldest and only European barber in town and worked in the oldest shop in Prince George. George's passion, dedication and commitment as a barber will be remembered and missed by everyone. George was known all over the city for his work and great personality. George was an institution in Prince George. He had an amazing love of life and positive attitude. George loved cooking, baking, making wine, listening to Greek music and singing in the Greek Church. George had a big heart and a great sense of humour. George had many passions including gardening and fixing things; spending time at the cabin at Cluculz Lake was his favourite. Family was everything to George. He was loved by all who knew him. His magnificent spirit and love for life will live on forever with all who were fortunate enough to have had him in their lives. He will be always loved, never forgotten and forever missed. Our grateful thanks to the staff at the Hospice House who were so compassionate and caring for Dad. A celebration of life for George will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Koimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Church at 511 Tabor Boulevard at 11:00am. Viewing to be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Assman's Funeral Chapel at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019

