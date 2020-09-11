1/1
George Gregory Pickering
1945 - 2020
George Gregory Pickering

Mar 5, 1945 -
Aug 12, 2020

It is with deep sadness that I announce my father, George Gregory Pickering, passed away suddenly on August 12, 2020. He is survived by his son, Gregory, sisters Ruth Austin and Sherran Pickering. He is preceded in death by his sister Esther Pickering and his Mother & Father. George was born in Pouce Coupe, BC. on March 5, 1945, to parents Rebecca Hanshaw & Thomas Pickering. George had a long successful career of 35 years as a welder with PG Pulp and Paper Mill. He was involved in union activity with the PPWC Local 9. He had a huge love for animals and he took care of animals for the SPCA. After George retired, he volunteered at Saint Vincent de Paul as a driver and also helped with cleaning up in the cafeteria of the drop-in center. He enjoyed going for long walks and while doing so, would stop in and visit his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family. There will be a Celebration of Life held on September 19. If you would like to attend, please call 250-884-4817. Memorial donations may be made to the local Prince George Saint Vincent de Paul.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 11, 2020.
