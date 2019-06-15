Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

George Mike Hasbon August 31, 1934 - June 9, 2019 "On the road again" George passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 at RIH Kamloops BC after a long battle with heart disease and complications of the disease. He leaves behind his wife Lena Hasbon, his children Mark (wife Rosemary), Pam Hale, Candace Galbraith (husband John) plus grandchildren Brent Galbraith (spouse Jessica Lane), Corinna Long (spouse Lunden Long), three great grandchildren Derek and Devyn Galbraith and Hudson Long, he was predeceased by grandchild (Derek Galbraith) and brother Andrew Hasbon. He is survived by his brother Peter Hasbon. George's career was spent in Prince George working with CNR and Via Rail after retirement in 1990 George and Lena moved to Osoyoos, BC. In 2014 George and Lena wanted to be closer to their children so they packed up and moved to Kamloops BC. George was a very loving and devoted husband and father and will be missed terribly by all. George's passions included being at Fraser Lake at the family cabin, heading south to Yuma Arizona as snow birds, spending time with family and friends, and he was known for spending endless hours enjoying the outdoors. George was know for his quiet demeanour and teasing nature. His family wishes to thank Navy Sahota for her TLC and all the staff at Ponderosa and RIH for the care and support they provided during George's short stay at their facilities. George's wishes were to have no formal service. In lieu of flowers, individuals could send donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577 Condolences may be sent to the family from





