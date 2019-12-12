George Olesik May 2, 1938 to Dec 8, 2019 George passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of Dec 8. He will be missed by his wife of 48 years Else, his children Melanie and Cam and their spouses, and his three granddaughters Hannah, Jessica, and Lily. Dad loved spinning a yarn and chewing the fat. He was a real people person, and considered himself a lucky man, spending his life surrounded by family, friends, and neighbours. Thanks to Dr Bond and Dr D Reddy, and all of the people involved in his life and care. There will be no funeral by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Hospice House in Prince George and their wonderful staff. "Goodbye to all my friends."





