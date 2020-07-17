With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved George.
He is survived by his son Darion, his biggest accomplishment, his pride and joy. Also survived by his father Pat, and best "Bud" OVI. He was predeceased by his mother Rose, and the love of his life, Wendy.
George was a loving, kind, generous man that will be missed deeply. He is well known for his passion for sports & never losing a game... any game. He had a huge heart, charming smile & laugh that could get him out of anything. George loved his friends. He pulled the people he loved together to create everlasting friendships. He was a proud father to his son Darion & never left a conversation without a "Love you". When he talked about his son you could see the light in his eyes.
Life without George will be a little duller.
We wish you could have stayed with us longer but are happy knowing you are with the love of your life again.
