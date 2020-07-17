1/1
George P. Fay
July 01, 1963 - June 06, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved George.

He is survived by his son Darion, his biggest accomplishment, his pride and joy. Also survived by his father Pat, and best "Bud" OVI. He was predeceased by his mother Rose, and the love of his life, Wendy.

George was a loving, kind, generous man that will be missed deeply. He is well known for his passion for sports & never losing a game... any game. He had a huge heart, charming smile & laugh that could get him out of anything. George loved his friends. He pulled the people he loved together to create everlasting friendships. He was a proud father to his son Darion & never left a conversation without a "Love you". When he talked about his son you could see the light in his eyes.

Life without George will be a little duller.

We wish you could have stayed with us longer but are happy knowing you are with the love of your life again.

Care entrusted to Bear Creek Funeral Home 780-830-7742 www.bearcreekfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bear Creek Funeral Home & Crematorium Centre
11802 99 Avenue
Grande Prairie , AB AB T8W 0C7
780-830-7742
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved