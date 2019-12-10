Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George SCHMIDT. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce that George Rudolf Schmidt passed away on December 1, 2019. George will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Grace; son, Edward; grandson, Kody; daughter, Lynne Ulrich (Steve); grandson, Tanner; and son, Stephen (Angie). George was predeceased by his parents, Rudolf and Emilie; sisters, Anne, Hilde, and Ilsa; and brothers Hans.



George was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. When he was 14, the family moved to Prince Rupert, BC. He worked in the dry dock building ships for a few years and then ended up fishing. Eventually, he and some partners bought a fishing boat and they fished halibut in the Bering Sea. He married Grace in December 1962. When children came along, George went to work for CN as a machinist, working on locomotives. In 1987, the shops closed, and he moved his family to Prince George, BC, and continued working for CN until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed spending time in his shop making things on his lathes, including steam engines.



Many heartfelt thanks to those who cared for George in his last days, the doctors and nurses in the ER, and on Surgery North, as well as everyone at the Hospice House. They treated George and his family with care and compassion.



Donations may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

It is with great sadness that we announce that George Rudolf Schmidt passed away on December 1, 2019. George will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Grace; son, Edward; grandson, Kody; daughter, Lynne Ulrich (Steve); grandson, Tanner; and son, Stephen (Angie). George was predeceased by his parents, Rudolf and Emilie; sisters, Anne, Hilde, and Ilsa; and brothers Hans.George was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. When he was 14, the family moved to Prince Rupert, BC. He worked in the dry dock building ships for a few years and then ended up fishing. Eventually, he and some partners bought a fishing boat and they fished halibut in the Bering Sea. He married Grace in December 1962. When children came along, George went to work for CN as a machinist, working on locomotives. In 1987, the shops closed, and he moved his family to Prince George, BC, and continued working for CN until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed spending time in his shop making things on his lathes, including steam engines.Many heartfelt thanks to those who cared for George in his last days, the doctors and nurses in the ER, and on Surgery North, as well as everyone at the Hospice House. They treated George and his family with care and compassion.Donations may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice House, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

