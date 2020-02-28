BERRY, Georgia Eloise
May 21, 1927-February 24, 2020
Georgia passed away peacefully at hospice house. Predeceased by husband Alf, brother Les, sisters Hazel and Cappy. Survived by Murray (Marge), Myrna (Randy), Leslie (Dave), Nancy (Frank), Judy, Jack (Carol), siblings Florence and Grant, 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 1:00PM, reception to follow. Interment at the Prince George Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rotary Club Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020