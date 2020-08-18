Georgina Anne Jones (nee Dick)

May 31, 1953 - July 23, 2020





A life well lived but cut short far too early.

Georgina, known to family and friends as George or Gee passed away July 23, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brave and valiant fight against leukemia and cancer.

She lived life to the fullest and was always one to follow her own path. She was a fiercely devoted partner, mother, grandmother, friend, and equestrienne. Her wicked sense of humour and love of life will be missed.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted partner of 30 years Rick, children David (Emma), Katie (Matt), much loved grandchildren Mila, Jett, Miles and Kaya, sisters Jade (Mike) Wendy (Bill), Sandra (Jim ), the Klingbeil family (Ann, Lori and Darren), canine child Polly, and beloved horses Rocket, Fancy Lady and Sailor.

We know our loss will be felt by all of her Prince George family, friends and students.

Special thanks to Dr. Toze and her staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant unit at VGH for their wisdom, wit, thoughtfulness and the considerate care our George received there, which allowed her to live her life with dignity, laughter and love.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at VGH.



