Gerald Annis
1931 - 2020
With heavy, heavy hearts we announce that Dad passed away suddenly in his sleep on June 5, 2020 at Riverbend Manor. His home for the last 7 ½ months. Dad was predeceased by his wife Rhoda, his parents Ethel & John, his sister Shirley & brother Bob. He leaves behind to grieve his passing, his sons Keith (Jaye) & Lyle, his daughter Lynell Dondale (Ron), his grandchildren Ashley (Jeff), Nick (Lindsey), Cameron (Chelsea), & Alex (Taylor), his great-grandchildren Ryder, Abby, Annika, & Ashley's baby due in September 2020, his brothers Bruce (Vivian), Roger (Shari), & Lloyd & his sister Jean, several nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Assman's Funeral Chapel from 6:30pm-8:30pm. There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Prince George, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00am. We will be gathering afterward at Keith's house 621 Zelkwas Avenue for a tea.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
