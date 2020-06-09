Gerald William Annis



January 6, 1931 -

June 5, 2020



With heavy, heavy hearts we announce that Dad passed away suddenly in his sleep on June 5, 2020 at Riverbend Manor. His home for the last 7 ½ months. Dad was predeceased by his wife Rhoda, his parents Ethel & John, his sister Shirley & brother Bob. He leaves behind to grieve his passing, his sons Keith (Jaye) & Lyle, his daughter Lynell Dondale (Ron), his grandchildren Ashley (Jeff), Nick (Lindsey), Cameron (Chelsea), & Alex (Taylor), his great-grandchildren Ryder, Abby, Annika, & Ashley's baby due in September 2020, his brothers Bruce (Vivian), Roger (Shari), & Lloyd & his sister Jean, several nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Assman's Funeral Chapel from 6:30pm-8:30pm. There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Prince George, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00am. We will be gathering afterward at Keith's house 621 Zelkwas Avenue for a tea.

