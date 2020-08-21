GERALD LAWRENCE BATES





GERALD LAWRENCE BATES, passed away after a short illness on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 84-years. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewel: daughter Wendy (Leonard), son Steve (Lynn) and grandchildren; Kelsey Ronan (Geoff), Landon Legault (Tara), Cole Legault (Erica), Kara Bates (Del), Jordyn Bates (Matt), great grandchildren; Myles, Noah and Henry Ronan, Adley and Lawson Legault; Madison and Nora Legault. Gerald was predeceased by his mother and father, five brothers and one sister. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, deeply missed by all and last of his generation. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House.

Thank you to all his doctors and nurses who made his final days more comfortable and to all the exceptional family and friends that have and are making this difficult time more bearable.



We LOVE YOU GBop



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store