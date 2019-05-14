Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald LODE. View Sign Obituary

LODE Gerald Ernest (Gerry) September, 20 1962- May 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that we have to announce the sudden passing of Gerry. He is survived by his loving family Stephanie, Mavra, (Kyle), Paul, (Cass), Sean and his little tootsie Autumn - his first granddaughter. Also his brother Kenny and sister Marilyn, numerous cousins aunts, uncles and friends. Gerry was predeceased by his father William, his mother Evelyn and brother Don. Thank you to the wonderful staff at the University Hospital of Prince George and the Rotary Hospice for taking care of him in his final days. Celebration of life to be held at The Eagles Hall, 6742 Dagg Road in the Hart Hwy on May 16th at 3pm. Everyone welcome.





