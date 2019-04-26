Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Penhale. View Sign Obituary

Geraldine E. Penhale Jun 11, 1945 to Apr 15, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Geraldine affectionately known as Deany by so many people. She is lovingly remembered as beautiful loving and caring by her husband Fred, her son's Rob (Shelley) Kelly, and by her 8 grandchildren, her 8 great grandchildren, sisters Carol, Shirley (Don), sister in law Marilyn, brother in law Doug (Carol). Friends Jerry & Don, Larry & Claudette, Marg & Frank and numerous nieces and nephews. Deany loved the outdoors, canoeing and camping on the many lakes around Prince George with her husband Fred of 52 years. Deany worked in Real Estate sales for 10 years in Prince George and finished working the last 20 years for Cariboo Action Training Society before retiring in 2013.No service by her request. There will be a family Celebration of Life at a later date this summer. Any donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society or Hospice House in Deanys memory.





