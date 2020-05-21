Gerda Blokker
Gerda Blokker


Gerda Blokker (Geertruida Adriana van Seventer) passed away peacefully May 14, 2020 of natural causes in Vernon, B.C. She was 85. Her family is sincerely grateful for the care she received at Polson, and for all those in Vernon whose helping hands assisted her during her later years. We thank you. Gerda was born in Noord-Scharwoude, Holland in 1935. She married and lived in northern B.C., raised and fostered children, was active in church groups, took in boarders, and traveled. She loved music, was an avid reader, and a faithful letter writer to friends and family around the world. Gerda is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Peter, 2018, and her grandson David, 2016. She is survived by her daughter Marina (Martin), sons Karl, Matthew, grandchildren Mieka, Tyrese, Lucas, and Maya, her brother Dick (Rie) and family. Gerda willed she be cremated, and there be no funeral. Interment of ashes at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon, B.C.
You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's on-line obituary @ www.MyAlternatives.ca. Arrangements entrusted to

ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES ®
Vernon 250-558-0866 & Armstrong 250-546-7237


Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 21, 2020.
