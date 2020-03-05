Gerry J. (Sonny) Parisian (November 21, 1971 - December 14, 2019)
Obituary

It is heartbreaking to announce that Gerald (Sonny)John Edward Parisian has died at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; and boys, Ashton and Tristan. Predeceased by his father, Gerald, he leaves his stepmother, Joanne; mother, Patricia; sisters, Laurie, Gerri-Lyn, Isca, and Amee-Jo; and an adoring collection of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends. A proud father, hard worker, and a fun-loving and loyal man, he will be remembered for his amazing hugs, big smile, and an even bigger heart. A celebration of his life will be held on April 4 at 5 PM at the Kinsmen Hall, 777 kinsmen place, Prince George, BC. Anyone that knew and loved Sonny is welcome to come and share in his life. His co-workers have set up a campaign for his children in lieu of flowers at www.gofundme.com/f/gerry-parisians-memorial
