Gertrude Elizabeth Buse



March 19, 1936 - July 9, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gertrude on July 9, 2020. Mom went home to be with the Lord with Betty Ann by her side at Simon Fraser Lodge.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Art, on March 8, 2020 Gertie is survived by her daughter Betty Ann and husband Eric Shiels, son Arthur and wife Joanne, her grandchildren and their wives Joshua and Ryann, Stephen and Kristen, Nicolas, Matthew and Kassie, her great grandchildren Jayden and Zoe, and her nephew Dean Elbe and family.

Gertie was born in Barrhead, Alberta to her parents John and Elsa Elbe and was the older sister to her brother Harvey. She lived her childhood and teenage years in Barrhead before heading to college in Edmonton. It was in Barrhead that she met the love of her life, Art Buse and they were married on June 8, 1956. They moved to Edmonton where she worked as an administrative assistant. Arthur junior arrived in December 1958. They returned to Barrhead in 1962 where she worked part time until Betty Ann arrived on Gertie's birthday in March of 1963.

In 1969, the family moved to Prince George where they have resided for the past 51 years. Gertie, except for a couple of years, stayed home to raise the family as Art's work often had him out of town during the week. When Art retired, they spent all of their time together, gardening as well as travelling to many areas of the world. Family time was important to them often including visits with the grandchildren. She was actively involved in Our Saviours Lutheran Church where they attended and faithfully served for 51 years. Gertie was a member of the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary for many years. Gertie was an avid quilter and even after being diagnosed with Parkinson's she continued to be a part of the group, helping where she could. Gertie also became involved in the local Parkinson Society spearheading communication. Art and Gertie enjoyed visiting family & friends, gardening, travelling, and warmer climates in their retirement years and cherished time with family.

Gertie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church - the date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Society British Columbia in memory of Gertie.



We love you and miss you Mom.



