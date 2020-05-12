Gertrude "Gertie" Olkanych
1938 - 2020
Gertrude "Gertie" Olkanych

April 30, 1938 -
May 2, 2020

Born in Germany to Edmund and Adele Wendland The family came to Canada under contract to work in the sugarbeet fields of Lethbridge Alberta in April of 1952. By June 1953 the family made their way to Prince George. Gertie completed Grade 8, she attended Three Hills Bible School. She remained in Prince George for most of her life; it was here she raised her family and stayed until 1992. She resided in Penticton up until her passing
Predeceased by:
Father Edmund Wendland and mother Adele Wendland
Husband Mike Olkanych
Son Michael (Sonny) Olkanych
Survived by:
Daughters Donalene Clarke and Mary-Ann Carter
Siblings Rudi Wendland, Ingred Hales and Lothar Wendland
9 grandchildren, 11 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A spunky, little lady who will be forever in our hearts.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 12, 2020.
