Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Giani Tomasini. View Sign Obituary

Giani (Johnny) Tomasini Passed away suddenly on May 23rd, 2019 at his home in Prince George. Born In Prince Rupert on September 25, 1954, John started working at BC Hydro when he was 18 years old, until he found his career at Northwood Pulp Mill where he continued to work for almost four decades. Predeceased by his father Angelo. He is survived by his mother Gemma Tomasini, sister Lora Tomasini, brother Mark Tomasini, nephew Bryce Johnson & niece, Jenna Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation. A service will be held at Assman's Funeral Home at 10:30 am on June 1, 2019. Reception to follow.





Passed away suddenly on May 23rd, 2019 at his home in Prince George. Born In Prince Rupert on September 25, 1954, John started working at BC Hydro when he was 18 years old, until he found his career at Northwood Pulp Mill where he continued to work for almost four decades. Predeceased by his father Angelo. He is survived by his mother Gemma Tomasini, sister Lora Tomasini, brother Mark Tomasini, nephew Bryce Johnson & niece, Jenna Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation. A service will be held at Assman's Funeral Home at 10:30 am on June 1, 2019. Reception to follow. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close