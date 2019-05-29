Giani (Johnny) Tomasini Passed away suddenly on May 23rd, 2019 at his home in Prince George. Born In Prince Rupert on September 25, 1954, John started working at BC Hydro when he was 18 years old, until he found his career at Northwood Pulp Mill where he continued to work for almost four decades. Predeceased by his father Angelo. He is survived by his mother Gemma Tomasini, sister Lora Tomasini, brother Mark Tomasini, nephew Bryce Johnson & niece, Jenna Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation. A service will be held at Assman's Funeral Home at 10:30 am on June 1, 2019. Reception to follow.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 29 to May 30, 2019