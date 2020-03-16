Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gino Cassino. View Sign Obituary

GINO VINCENZO CASSINO



March 7, 1962 -

March 12, 2020



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gino Cassino. After a courageous 20 month battle with pancreatic cancer, Gino passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Gino was a proud, supportive, and loving husband and father.



He had a passion for languages, a great love for sports cars, and enjoyed long scenic drives with his wife. His family meant everything to him and would constantly keep them laughing with his silly jokes, accents, and impersonations.



Gino is predeceased by his father, Frank Cassino and aunt, Celia Cassino. Survived by his wife, Frances Cassino, daughter, Chiara Cassino, son, Daniel Cassino, mother, Esterina Cassino, brothers, Tino Cassino (Sheryl) and Jim Cassino, niece, Angela Cassino. Gino will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020

