Giovanna Fidanza Jurista 09/18/1957 - 03/13/2020 We never dreamed you'd go away. Never thought of sorrow. So sure you'd always be here. We miss you each day. Loved always and remembered by her loving husband, Tom Jurista and children,Christopher, Derek & Kendel Jurista; grandchildren, Mckenna & Addison Jurista; her mother, Gemma Fidanza & her brothers, Domi, Antonio and Pasquale. Including numerous cousins, aunties & uncles. Giovanna was predeceased by her father Pierino Fidanza. Service to be announced.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020