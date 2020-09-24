1/1
Giulia Di Leta
Giulia Di Leta

1926 - 2020

GIULIA Di LETA, passed away on September 19th 2020 at the age of 94 years. She is survived by her loving family; her daughter Maria (Alan) Frick, son Aldo (Giovanna) Di Leta, grandchildren Daniel, Diana, Michael, Christina, Christopher and Tonia; great grandchildren; Gianna, Julius, Ethan and Carter . Giulia will be remembered by her brothers Angelo (Rosa) Miele and Claudio (Giuseppina) Miele. She was predeceased by her husband Antonio and daughter Anna Relkov as well her parents, brother Antonio and sister Carmela. Funeral Service for Giulia will be held on Friday September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Fr. Rectorino officiating. Interment will follow in Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Agency would be appreciated. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
