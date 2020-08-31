Gladys McGillivray



Apr. 24, 1928 -

Aug. 28, 2020



Gladys passed away at age 92.

Survived by her children Ray (Pat), Sandy, Gayleen (Brent) all of Prince George, Darlene of Quesnel, Larry (Brenda) of Edmonton, sister Vi of Edmonton, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Jim and son Rick. She retired from PGSS cafeteria in 1993. She enjoyed bowling, was a Habs and Canucks fan and held Spruce Kings season tickets for several years. There will be no service.

