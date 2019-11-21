In Loving Memory Of GLEN COLEMAN HUGHES July 4, 1944- November 9, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we are announcing Glen's passing. Glen passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is survived by his best friend and wife Barbara Hughes, faithful dog Lulu Bel, daughters: Patricia Ceperley (Heath), Carrie Ebert (Dyck), grandsons: Tyler Ceperley, Justin Ceperley, Coleman Mueller (Katie Cornish). He was sometimes our own Archie Bunker, other times our own John Wayne. He will be missed dearly. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019