Glenn Clifford MacKenzie July11,1956 - July11, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Glenn MacKenzie on his 63rd birthday. Predeceased by his parents Glen and Joan (Quigley) MacKenzie and brother in law Dennis Laurin, he leaves behind his partner Eileen Ulrich, daughter Morgan (Bobbie), brothers Greg, Bruce (Terry), Garth, sister Joanne, nephews Graeme (Cassidy), Trevor and in laws Phillip and Maddie Ulrich. Born in Vancouver, but moving often due to his father being an engineer with the railway. Glenn attended Austin Road, Kelly Road and PGSS schools. Before being summoned by his true calling and passion, logging. Glenn's first job was at Shoppers Food Mart and then he moved on to Polar Refrigeration. He also did a short stint framing homes in Edmonton. At age 18 Glenn started driving logging trucks, and by age 20 he bought his first Kenworth. In 1985 Glenn and his sister Joanne had the opportunity to purchase Mackye Kennels, and this is where he made his home. In 1997 Glenn decided to take his driving skills to a whole new level by building a killer 1955 Chevy drag race car. Glenn had a great head for business and was very successful at his occupation. He loved his family was their biggest supporter and strongest defender. Glenn had a big heart, was very kind and generous to a fault with those he knew and loved. He was a great provider, loving partner and proud father. Glenn had countless friends and acquaintances through out the logging industry and the drag racing community. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who showed so much compassion, dignity and support during this difficult time. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Hart pioneer Centre 6986 Hart Highway





