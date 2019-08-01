Gordon Alexander Dean, Oct. 4, 1951 - July 27, 2019. Gord passed away after a brief illness in Port Coquitlam. He is survived by his sister, Cathy, Nephew, Niece, Uncle, Aunt and cousins. Predeceased by his parents John and Doris Dean. He was born in Trail, BC. Moved to Prince George in his teens and worked as a Bricklayer for several years before moving south to Hope. He was always a kind person who would give you the shirt off his back. In the words of Bob Dylan (his favorite), " When you're sad and when you're lonely, and you haven't got a friend Just remember that death is not the end And all that you've held sacred, falls down and does not mend Just remember that death is not the end. "
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019