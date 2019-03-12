Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Kelly ROWLAND. View Sign

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Kelly Rowland in Kamloops on March 5, 2019. Kelly was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, the only son of Helen and Walter Rowland. He married Shirley King in 1950. They had three children - Jeff (Carolyn), Mary (Gerry Peppler), and John (Cynthia). Kelly has four grandchildren, Chris (Sonya) Rowland, Alexis (Ryan) Gunderson, Kelsey Peppler, and Sarah Rowland. Kelly was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the love of his life as he was of theirs.



After high school, Kelly worked for CN Railway in the freight sheds. Kelly, Shirley, and Jeff moved to Biggar where he continued to work as a brakeman. In 1964 he purchased and operated "Kelly Agencies Insurance" in Kindersley. In 1967 he moved his family to Prince George where Kelly pursued a number of jobs before returning to his love - railroading, this time with BC Rail, transferring to Fort St John and North Vancouver, working his way up to Assistant Manager of Operations before his retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, Kelly and Shirley moved to Blind Bay, Sorrento. Next, they re-located to Chase, before finally settling in Kamloops. Kelly found himself back on the rails once again volunteering with the "Wildlife Express" at the B.C. Wildlife Park.



He was a gentleman who will always be remembered for his big heart, his kindness, and his generosity. Family and friends will remember him fondly as the ultimate storyteller. He had endless tales of his formative years in North Battleford, stories of family, and, of course, a broad personal history of his railroad days.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Wynne for his kindness and understanding, and the staff at Pine Grove Manor whose care and compassion are unsurpassed. They truly are 'Angels'.



There will be no service at Kelly's request. A family gathering will take place in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Gordon Kelly Rowland in Kamloops on March 5, 2019. Kelly was born in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, the only son of Helen and Walter Rowland. He married Shirley King in 1950. They had three children - Jeff (Carolyn), Mary (Gerry Peppler), and John (Cynthia). Kelly has four grandchildren, Chris (Sonya) Rowland, Alexis (Ryan) Gunderson, Kelsey Peppler, and Sarah Rowland. Kelly was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the love of his life as he was of theirs.After high school, Kelly worked for CN Railway in the freight sheds. Kelly, Shirley, and Jeff moved to Biggar where he continued to work as a brakeman. In 1964 he purchased and operated "Kelly Agencies Insurance" in Kindersley. In 1967 he moved his family to Prince George where Kelly pursued a number of jobs before returning to his love - railroading, this time with BC Rail, transferring to Fort St John and North Vancouver, working his way up to Assistant Manager of Operations before his retirement in 1990. Upon retirement, Kelly and Shirley moved to Blind Bay, Sorrento. Next, they re-located to Chase, before finally settling in Kamloops. Kelly found himself back on the rails once again volunteering with the "Wildlife Express" at the B.C. Wildlife Park.He was a gentleman who will always be remembered for his big heart, his kindness, and his generosity. Family and friends will remember him fondly as the ultimate storyteller. He had endless tales of his formative years in North Battleford, stories of family, and, of course, a broad personal history of his railroad days.The family wishes to thank Dr. Wynne for his kindness and understanding, and the staff at Pine Grove Manor whose care and compassion are unsurpassed. They truly are 'Angels'.There will be no service at Kelly's request. A family gathering will take place in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close