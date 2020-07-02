Gordon Snow Jul 26, 1940-Jun 23, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather, Gordon Snow, born July 26, 1940 in Cranbrook, BC and passed at the age of 79. Survived by his wife Irene of 45 years, daughters Joanne Norbury (Charlie), Brenda Snow (Rick), Charlene Briggs (Randy), Debbie Harley (Vicky), grandchildren Ryan Norbury (Amy) Sarah Bowen (Justin), Michelle Briggs (Ian), Christina Briggs (Jon), Kimberly Springer, Clayton Briggs, Joyce Briggs, Timonthy, Peter, great grandchildren Charleigh & Calvin, Asher & Jaeron, Zarin, Trinity, brother in law Brain Glowacki (Jeannine) step niece Brieann, nephews Kyle & Cole, aunt Eileen Stricker & David. Gord was a competitive bowler for 50 years, it was the bowling community that was close to his heart. Our cabin for 30 years at Stuart Lake was our summer getaway for seeing our lake friends; family gatherings and fishing of course. Gord worked for BC Rail for 36 years and looked forward to working every day. Our family will miss his story telling of the great adventures, the conversations as he was sipping his coffee and always will remember him adding his little bit of tullamore dew to it, and his favorite saying was always "Yes Dear". I will miss the love of my life, and know that you will be loved forever.







