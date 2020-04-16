Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Hopgood. View Sign Obituary

Grace Patricia Hopgood July 21, 1935 - Mar 24, 2020 Grace passed away at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, Prince George, BC, in her 84th year. She was born in Kamloops to parents, Harry and Mary Hopgood. Harry, a Conductor with the CPR and Mary, who had nursed at Kamloops Inland Hospital. Grace attended Stuart Wood and Kamloops High School. In the early 1950's, her family moved to Vancouver. Grace studied piano and singing, of which she won many awards. Her beautiful soprano voice led her to sing in The Elgar Choir of British Columbia, a Vancouver based young people's choir, mostly girls. It was conducted by Charles Findlater. She sailed to Britain, with the choir, touring England and Scotland, and she loved it. After Grace graduated from King Edward High School, she and her chum, Shirley Phillips, applied together at BC Tel where they were hired and worked as telephone operators. A few years later Grace met a handsome young sailor, Harry Beeson, on a train. They were soon married and relocated to Nova Scotia, where Harry was stationed at the Naval Aircraft base, Shearwater. Son Tom, was born in 1956 and daughter Beth, in 1957. A few weeks after the birth of Beth, they flew back home to Vancouver in a very cold and noisy DC3 aircraft. Grace went back to work at BC Tel, and in 1961, daughter Alwyn was born. After the children had grown up, she joined the BC Tel Choir, under the conductorship of Les Monk. The Choir sang at Expo 86 in Vancouver for Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Around 1969, Grace realized it was time to "throw Harry from the train", and soon divorced!! She retired from BC Tel with 38 years of service. After that, Grace travelled all over the world with the love of her life, Joe Cartwright, enjoying many cruises and bus trips together. Because she enjoyed entertainment, Grace was in charge of organizing and putting together travel groups at the Richmond Seniors Centre. When Joe was no longer able to travel, friend, Pat Coltart and Grace took many cruises and trips together. During her retirement, Grace took 30 cruises to many parts of the world. Health issues caused Grace to sell her home in Richmond to live near her Daughter Beth in Prince George. Her home was always open to family and friends. With assistance, her garden was admired by all who visited her. Grace was a colorful character, and loved her purple and pink streaked hair. She had a good sense of humor and a kind, generous heart. During her entire life she had great empathy for homeless cats and dogs. Every time, she would fall for the line, "There's a box of puppies over here that no one wants". Unable to resist, she would be on her feet to go see or save them, and eventually, take a few home. Papillons, Poppy and Tilly, and crazy cat Frieda, were good company for Grace in her later years. Grace is predeceased by her parents, Mary (Howe) and Harry Hopgood, her sister, Isabel (1995), her son Tom (2004), boyfriend Joe Cartwright (2004), ex-husband Harry Beeson (2004), friend Pat Coltart (2017), and loyal companion Tilly (2018). She is survived by 2 daughters, Beth Beeson and Alwyn Blanchard, her grandson, Brian Blanchard, and her sister, Dorothy Evans of Victoria. Many thanks to Dr. St Rose, and to the nurses, care aids, and staff at Simon Fraser Lodge. A special thanks to Chris Nelson, Jen Cook, and wonderful neighbors Bob Burgess and Gladys Burgess. They took special care of our Mom in her final years. Interment will be at the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Kamloops, at a later date.





