Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mckinnon. View Sign Obituary

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, our beloved Mom, Grace McKinnon (Henry) on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Mal, son Kenny and infant grandson Mitchell. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Forde (Rolly), Gale Richet, Sherry Dawson (Jack), Tracey Dowhy (Brad), Grandchildren; Michelle, Jake, Tyler, Nadine, Brad, Corbin, Cassity, Tanner (Tori), Parker, Great Grandchildren, McKayla (Drew), Katie, Tatum, Garrett, and soon to be Great-Great Granddaughter due in May. Also survived by a large extended family. Mom was born in Prince George, BC September 10th 1932. She was an incredibly hard-working woman who would tackle anything! Most everyone would say she had a feistiness about her; a trait that was passed on to her daughters. She was an impeccable homemaker, avid gardener, and every summer her and dad could be found salmon fishing in Kitimat. She began her journey with Alzheimer's in 2006. In spite of the diagnosis, she lived her life to the fullest and leaves behind fond memories with all those she met along the way. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cosio and Dr. Fredeen, and to the entire staff that cared for Mom at Gateway Lodge. For the past six years you became like family not only to Mom, but to us daughters as well. Our sincerest gratitude is beyond words knowing that Mom was so well cared for. No service as per Mom's request. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Mom, you held our hands when we were small, you caught us when we fell,The hero of our childhood and the latter years as well. Every time we think of you, our hearts fill with pride, And though we'll always miss you, we know you're by our side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain, We know you're watching over us until we meet again.





It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, our beloved Mom, Grace McKinnon (Henry) on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Mal, son Kenny and infant grandson Mitchell. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Forde (Rolly), Gale Richet, Sherry Dawson (Jack), Tracey Dowhy (Brad), Grandchildren; Michelle, Jake, Tyler, Nadine, Brad, Corbin, Cassity, Tanner (Tori), Parker, Great Grandchildren, McKayla (Drew), Katie, Tatum, Garrett, and soon to be Great-Great Granddaughter due in May. Also survived by a large extended family. Mom was born in Prince George, BC September 10th 1932. She was an incredibly hard-working woman who would tackle anything! Most everyone would say she had a feistiness about her; a trait that was passed on to her daughters. She was an impeccable homemaker, avid gardener, and every summer her and dad could be found salmon fishing in Kitimat. She began her journey with Alzheimer's in 2006. In spite of the diagnosis, she lived her life to the fullest and leaves behind fond memories with all those she met along the way. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cosio and Dr. Fredeen, and to the entire staff that cared for Mom at Gateway Lodge. For the past six years you became like family not only to Mom, but to us daughters as well. Our sincerest gratitude is beyond words knowing that Mom was so well cared for. No service as per Mom's request. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Mom, you held our hands when we were small, you caught us when we fell,The hero of our childhood and the latter years as well. Every time we think of you, our hearts fill with pride, And though we'll always miss you, we know you're by our side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain, We know you're watching over us until we meet again. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 2 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close