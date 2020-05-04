Grace Ziemer (Forman)
August 27,1928 -
April 26, 2020
Born in Regina, SK., the 6th of 9 children (plus two cousins who became sisters) to Herbert and Jean Forman.
The first time she saw Ernie Ziemer, she said to her sister Cathy, "That is the man I am going to marry!", and they married on the first day of summer, June 21st 1947. They were married 65 years until Ernie went on to be with our Lord on Nov. 19, 2012.
They settled in Regina and had their first 9 children there. Dad had a business and Mom managed the books and appointments from home while raising us kids for many years. They moved to Port Alberni, BC and finished off their baker's dozen, by adding children 10, 11, 12, and 13!
The family moved to Prince George on March 3, 1971, following the Johnston family, who had moved to PG the year before, settling on a 20 acre hobby farm on the Old Summit Lk Rd. The lives of so many people were impacted by the Bible Camp that ran there for over 20 years.
Grace's descendants total a whopping 232 people, including the 13 children, 54 grandchildren, 107 great grandchildren, and 8 great GREAT grandchildren (plus 1 on the way), along with their spouses and steps.
Grace was Mom/Grandma/Aunty to so many more than her immediate family only. Without a doubt, Mom's first love was Jesus but she had an amazing ability to love and accept everyone unconditionally. As one grandson said, "such love and acceptance that still called me to a high standard of living."
Mom was wise, organized, quick witted, and an amazing communicator who loved long conversations. We have been left a legacy of understanding that family is about belonging, and Grandma Grace said "it is called Love".
We are having a small closed memorial that we will record and post to social media, with plans for a larger gathering to celebrate Grace's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may want to support a charity that Grace donated to, called KARE Malawi Children's Home. The link is: http://www.karemw.com/
Our mom will be missed by us all, but we still feel completely surrounded by her great love.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 4, 2020.