Gregory Harry Couston
November 21, 1947 - November 27, 2019
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our loving husband and father.
Surrounded by his loving family and friends in his final days, Gregory passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife and his sister. We will miss his bright smile, warm laugh and wonderful stories.
Predeceased by his father Harry, his mother June and his daughter Kerry.
Survived by his loving wife of 52 years Christine, his daughter Heather, his son Robert, his brother Ken, his sister Brenda, his six grandchildren, other family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 13 at 1pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4180-5th Avenue in Prince George.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice House
Forever in our hearts and always in our stories.
Condolences may be offered at www.LakewoodFH.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019