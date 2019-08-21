Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Kristian. View Sign Service Information Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd. 1014 Douglas St. Prince George , BC V2M 2M9 (250)-564-3880 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Guy Kristian has made his transition in life on August 14, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Guy was born on September 20, 1968 in North Battleford, Sask and raised in Prince George, BC. Guy had a great love of sports, was an avid skier and hockey fan. He was a lover of animals and nature, especially his dog, Bennie. Guy loved working outdoors and working with his hands and had a great love of music, singing and playing his guitars. He was a Youth Counselor, Diamond Driller, Personal Trainer, Professional Photographer and Graphic Designer. Guy was a warm loving man with a kind spirit and a deep love of God. His love and laughter will be missed by his family, parents, Ray and Arna Kristian, sister Bonnie Squire (Brock, Julian and Chanel), sister Diane Jansen (Ashleigh and Brett Harris), sons, Zakary and Dylan Kristian, Debbie Critchlow, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Guy will be missed by numerous friends and tenants. A viewing and friendship gathering will be held at Prince George Funeral Services at 1014 Douglas St, Prince George on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the S.P.C.A.





It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Guy Kristian has made his transition in life on August 14, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Guy was born on September 20, 1968 in North Battleford, Sask and raised in Prince George, BC. Guy had a great love of sports, was an avid skier and hockey fan. He was a lover of animals and nature, especially his dog, Bennie. Guy loved working outdoors and working with his hands and had a great love of music, singing and playing his guitars. He was a Youth Counselor, Diamond Driller, Personal Trainer, Professional Photographer and Graphic Designer. Guy was a warm loving man with a kind spirit and a deep love of God. His love and laughter will be missed by his family, parents, Ray and Arna Kristian, sister Bonnie Squire (Brock, Julian and Chanel), sister Diane Jansen (Ashleigh and Brett Harris), sons, Zakary and Dylan Kristian, Debbie Critchlow, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Guy will be missed by numerous friends and tenants. A viewing and friendship gathering will be held at Prince George Funeral Services at 1014 Douglas St, Prince George on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the S.P.C.A. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close