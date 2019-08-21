It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Guy Kristian has made his transition in life on August 14, 2019 at the age of 50 years. Guy was born on September 20, 1968 in North Battleford, Sask and raised in Prince George, BC. Guy had a great love of sports, was an avid skier and hockey fan. He was a lover of animals and nature, especially his dog, Bennie. Guy loved working outdoors and working with his hands and had a great love of music, singing and playing his guitars. He was a Youth Counselor, Diamond Driller, Personal Trainer, Professional Photographer and Graphic Designer. Guy was a warm loving man with a kind spirit and a deep love of God. His love and laughter will be missed by his family, parents, Ray and Arna Kristian, sister Bonnie Squire (Brock, Julian and Chanel), sister Diane Jansen (Ashleigh and Brett Harris), sons, Zakary and Dylan Kristian, Debbie Critchlow, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Guy will be missed by numerous friends and tenants. A viewing and friendship gathering will be held at Prince George Funeral Services at 1014 Douglas St, Prince George on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the S.P.C.A.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019