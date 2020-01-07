Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwyneth Norheim. View Sign Obituary

Gwyneth Sylvia Norheim

1929 - 2019



Gwen Norheim (née Munn), 90, of Prince George died peacefully Dec. 31, 2019 at the Prince George Rotary Hospice House after a brief illness. Together with her husband, Bjorn Olav Norheim, who predeceased her in 2018, Gwen enjoyed an exceptional life filled with outdoor recreation, world travel, a varied teaching career and the camaraderie of many lifelong friends. Born in Hamilton, Ont., Gwen came to North-Central BC in 1953 to teach elementary school in Hixon. A year later, she met and married her husband and the couple moved to Prince George. From 1955-57, Bjorn and Gwen travelled and worked their way around the world, starting in Australia and ending in Norway. In later years, they travelled often, with visits to Africa, South America, Mexico, Japan, other parts of Asia and Northern Canada, plus longer visits to Norway and Switzerland. During her working life in Prince George, Gwen taught at Prince George Junior High School, Connaught Junior High School, taught boat people English and worked as a medical secretary. She and Bjorn also lived almost 30 years in a log cabin just west of Miworth and Gwen particularly enjoyed skiing around the 160 acres they owned there. She supported the Sons of Norway Lodge, the local SPCA, UNBC and was an active skier, hiker, canoeist and cyclist. She is survived by her sister, June Schmid (Karl Otto) of Zurich, Switzerland and three Swiss nephews; Gunther, Gavin and Christopher (also her godson). She was predeceased by a brother, Robert, of Ancaster, Ont., but is also survived by three Ontario nieces; Kathryn of London, Karen of Sudbury and Nancy of Ancaster. Prior to her death, Gwen wanted to express her deep gratitude to the doctors, health-care workers and many friends who assisted and cared for her in declining health. She did not want a funeral, but a get-together may be held for her this spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Prince George Hospice Society at 1506 Ferry Ave., Prince George, B.C. V2L 5H2 would be greatly appreciated.

